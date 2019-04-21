Moogfest is happening this weekend! Check back for updates! Join our Moogfest 2019 Facebook event group to stay in the loop.

The Moogfest lineup is out, and includes Mount Kimbie, Max Cooper, Kelly Moran, Ty Roberts and RP Boo! Dorit Chrysler will do theremin workshops and both Delta Labs, Bell Labs and NCSU Libraries will host workshops. Moogfest tickets are on sale!

And just announced ... Thomas Dolby will be at Moogfest! See the lineup poster farther below for a complete lineup.

Moogfest 2019 honors Bob Moog, the creator of the Moog synthesizer, so there’s lots of Moog use at the festival. It includes a lineup of eccentric, experimental and avante-garde musicians and composers.

The entire Moogfest thing centers around artists that create “unique and groundbreaking musical experiences that embody the essence of Bob Moog’s visionary and creative spirit.” The Moogfest dates are April 25 - 28, 2019.

The Moogfest 2019 lineup is out and Moogfest tickets are below!