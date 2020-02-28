Moonrise Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! The full public on sale is ON and open to the public. Hit the Moonrise Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The confirmed Moonrise Festival 2020 dates are Aug. 7 - 9. This has been confirmed on the Moonrise Festival website and on Twitter.

Moonrise Festival 2020 is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!

The last Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Illenium, KSHMR, NGHTMRE + SLANDER, R3HAB, Tiesto, Slushii, Big Gigantic, Gryffin, Jai Wolf and more.

The four stages at Moonrise Festival re the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.

Steez Promo and Club Glow are putting on an event with four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.

The Moonrise Festival 2020 lineup and Moonrise Festival 2020 tickets are below!

Moonrise Festival 2020 Tickets Moonrise Festival tickets are on sale! The full public on sale is ON and open to the public. Check back for updates! Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets. BUY TICKETS

Moonrise Festival 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Moonrise Festival 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

You can have a fantastic weekend in the sun at Moonrise Festival 2020

Moonrise Festival 2020 can be your best festival weekend of the year Moonrise Festival 2020 will have a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more

Moonrise Festival 2020 will be like this



Check back for updates on the 2020 Moonrise Festival lineup SEE LINEUP > Moonrise Festival 2020 is a chance to get your festfam back together Moonrise Festival tickets are not on sale yet, check back for updates SEE TICKETS >