Moonrise Festival 2020 is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!
The last Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Illenium, KSHMR, NGHTMRE + SLANDER, R3HAB, Tiesto, Slushii, Big Gigantic, Gryffin, Jai Wolf and more.
The four stages at Moonrise Festival re the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.
Steez Promo and Club Glow are putting on an event with four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.