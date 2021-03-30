Moonrise Festival 2021 is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!

Moonrise Festival 2021 tickets are not on sale. Hit the Moonrise Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Moonrise Festival 2021 dates are Aug. 6 - 8. This has been confirmed on the Moonrise Festival website.

The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.

The last Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Illenium, KSHMR, NGHTMRE + SLANDER, R3HAB, Tiesto, Slushii, Big Gigantic, Gryffin, Jai Wolf and more.

Steez Promo and Club Glow are putting on an event with four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.

Moonrise Festival 2021 Media

