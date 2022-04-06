Moonrise Festival 2022 is an electronic music festival in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!
The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.
The last Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Illenium, KSHMR, NGHTMRE + SLANDER, R3HAB, Tiesto, Slushii, Big Gigantic, Gryffin, Jai Wolf and more.
There's usually four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.