Moonrise Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival located in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!

The expected Moonrise Festival 2023 dates are Aug. 5 -6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Moonrise Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2023 lineup section below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.

Insomniac Events have been brought on as partners with longtime festival organizers Steez Promo and Project Glow.

The previous Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Zedd, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club and more.

There's usually four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.

Moonrise Festival 2023 Tickets Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels: General Admission, VIP and VIP+ tickets. Hit the button below for details on tickets: MOONRISE FESTIVAL TICKETS

Moonrise Festival 2023 Media

Moonrise Festival Schedule 2023

The Moonrise Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.