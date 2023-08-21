     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Moonrise Festival 2023
Start Date: August 5
End Date: August 6
Baltimore, Maryland, USA
 
 

Moonrise Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival located in Baltimore, Maryland, that's usually held at Pimlico Race Course. It has a lineup of electro, house, trap, dubstep, trance, hip-hop and more. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!

 

Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

MOONRISE FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

The expected Moonrise Festival 2023 dates are Aug. 5 -6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The Moonrise Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2023 lineup section below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.

 

Insomniac Events have been brought on as partners with longtime festival organizers Steez Promo and Project Glow.

 

The previous Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Zedd, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club and more.

 

There's usually four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.

 

The Moonrise Festival 2023 lineup and Moonrise Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels: General Admission, VIP and VIP+ tickets.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets:

 

 

MOONRISE FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 Media

 

2023 Moonrise Festival

 

What are you gonna wear to Moonrise Festival 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

2023 Moonrise Festival tickets

 

Moonrise Festival tickets include a lot SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 map

 

The Moonrise Festival venue map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 map

 

Moonrise Festival parking map

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 will be intense

 

 

 

The official Moonrise Festival playlist

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 nights are HOT

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023

 

The 2023 Moonrise Festival will be amazing

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival Schedule 2023

 

The Moonrise Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2023 Lineup

 

The Moonrise Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival lineup

 

The previous Moonrise Festival lineup had Excision, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Zedd, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club and more.

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2023! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     