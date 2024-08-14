is an electronic music festival with a lineup of Electro, House, Trap, Dubstep, Trance, Hip-Hop and more. Moonrise Festival 2024
Moonrise Festival 2024 dates are Aug. 10 -13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It's location is in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. Insomniac Events have been brought on as partners with longtime festival organizers Steez Promo and Project Glow.
Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.
Moonrise Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2024 lineup section below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.
Moonrise Festival lineup had Alison Wonderland, Excision, Dillon Francis, Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Above & Beyond, GRiZ, Malaa, San Holo and more.
There's usually four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.
Moonrise Festival 2024 lineup are below! Moonrise Festival 2024 tickets
Hit the buttons below for details on tickets:
The Moonrise Festival location is at 5201 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. It's a thoroughbred horse racetrack that's famous for hosting the Preakness Stakes.
You can get there via the Rogers Avenue Metro Station to the east in Park Heights, Baltimore, and to the west by the Mount Washington Light Rail station in Mount Washington.
The Moonrise Festival map of the grounds from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.
The Moonrise Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Moonrise Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
Moonrise Festival Satellite Stage lineup
Moonrise Festival Lunar Stage lineup
Moonrise Festival Stellar Stage lineup
Moonrise Festival Solar Tent lineup
The Moonrise Festival lineup before that had Excision, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Zedd, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club and more.