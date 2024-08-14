     
Moonrise Festival 2024
Start Date: August 10
End Date: August 13
Baltimore, Maryland, USA

 
 

Moonrise Festival 2024 is an electronic music festival with a lineup of Electro, House, Trap, Dubstep, Trance, Hip-Hop and more.

 

The expected Moonrise Festival 2024 dates are Aug. 10 -13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It's location is in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. Insomniac Events have been brought on as partners with longtime festival organizers Steez Promo and Project Glow.

 

Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Moonrise Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Moonrise Festival 2024 lineup section below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The four stages at Moonrise Festival are the Stellar Stage, Lunar Stage for live performances, electronic music and hip-hop; Solar Tent is all bass music, all the time; Celestial Garden is for house and techno.

 

The previous Moonrise Festival lineup had Alison Wonderland, Excision, Dillon Francis, Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Above & Beyond, GRiZ, Malaa, San Holo and more.

 

There's usually four stages, art installations, interactive performers, a vendor village, food and beverage experiences, VIP lounges, and more! Moonrise Festival has grown into a large event with over 30,000 people that attracts not only people from the northeast coast but around the U.S.

 

The Moonrise Festival 2024 lineup and Moonrise Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on tickets:

 

 

What is The Moonrise FEstival 2024 Location?

 

The Moonrise Festival location is at 5201 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. It's a thoroughbred horse racetrack that's famous for hosting the Preakness Stakes.

 

You can get there via the Rogers Avenue Metro Station to the east in Park Heights, Baltimore, and to the west by the Mount Washington Light Rail station in Mount Washington. 

 

 

 

 

What are the Moonrise Festival 2024 dates?

 

The expected  Moonrise Festival 2024 dates are Aug. 10 -13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Moonrise Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival 2024 Lineup

 

 

The Moonrise Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Moonrise Festival lineup

 

The previous Moonrise Festival lineup had Alison Wonderland, Excision, Dillon Francis, Ganja White Night, Zomboy, Above & Beyond, GRiZ, Malaa, San Holo and more.

 

 

The Moonrise Festival lineup before that had Excision, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Zedd, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club and more.

 
   
 
