The Music Midtown lineup is out! Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Billie Ellish and Vampire Weekend headline! Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and Tash Sultana also top the list! See the lineup poster farther below for a complete listing.

Cardi B was just added as a headliner! Music Midtown tickets are now on sale!

The Music Midtown dates for 2019 are Sept. 14 -15 in Piedmont Park. You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across four different stages, great food and great times in the sun.

Music Midtown 2019 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun!

Tickets are available in general admission and two levels VIP tickets. You get access to things like an open bar, dedicated entrances, exclusive viewing area and private (air conditioned!) bathrooms with VIP. General admission tickets will give access to all the stages, food and sponsor areas.

The Music Midtown 2019 lineup and Music Midtown 2019 tickets are below!