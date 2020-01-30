The first of the Music Midtown 2020 lineup is out! My Chemical Romance is the first name to released, and they'll be a headliner. Hit the Music Midtown lineup farther below to stay up to date on who's been announced so far.

Music Midtown 2020 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Early Entry passes are also available. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details and access to passes!

The CONFIRMED Music Midtown 2020 dates are Sept. 19 - 20. This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Music Midtown website.

Music Midtown 2020 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun!

You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across many different stages, great food and great times in the sun. It's usually located in Piedmont Park.

The last Music Midtown lineup had Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend as headliners. Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and Tash Sultana also topped the lineup.

The Music Midtown 2020 lineup and Music Midtown 2020 tickets are below!

Music Midtown Tickets 2020 Music Midtown 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Early Entry passes are also available. There's access to things like an open bar, dedicated entrances, exclusive viewing area and private (air conditioned!) bathrooms with VIP tickets. General Admission tickets will give access to all the stages, food and sponsor areas. BUY TICKETS

Music Midtown 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Music Midtown 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > You can have a fantastic weekend in the sun at Music Midtown 2020 The Music Midtown 2020 lineup hasn't been released yet, check for announcements SEE LINEUP >

Music Midtown 2020 will be like this The Music Midtown map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be laid out. Check back for updates on the 2020 Music Midtown lineup SEE LINEUP > Music Midtown 2020 is a chance for you to get the festfam together Music Midtown 2020 dates are expected to be Sept. 12 -13, based on when the last festival happened. Check back for the official dates! Music Midtown 2020 will have a lineup of indie rock, hip hop, edm and more Music Midtown 2020 can be your best weekend of the year You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across four different stages

The Music Midtown schedule will be posted here when it's announced.