Music Midtown 2020 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun!
You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across many different stages, great food and great times in the sun. It's usually located in Piedmont Park.
The last Music Midtown lineup had Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend as headliners. Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and Tash Sultana also topped the lineup.
Music Midtown 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Early Entry passes are also available.
There's access to things like an open bar, dedicated entrances, exclusive viewing area and private (air conditioned!) bathrooms with VIP tickets. General Admission tickets will give access to all the stages, food and sponsor areas.
The Music Midtown lineup for 2020 is starting to roll out! My Chemical Romance is the first name to released, and they'll be a headliner. Check back for updates!
