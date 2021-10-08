Music Midtown 2021 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun!
You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across many different stages, great food and great times in the sun. It's usually located in Piedmont Park.
The last Music Midtown lineup had Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend as headliners. Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and Tash Sultana also topped the lineup.