Music Midtown 2021
Start Date: September 18
End Date: September 19
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 
 

Music Midtown 2021 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a focus on a quality lineup and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun!

 

Music Midtown 2021 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

 

The official Music Midtown 2021 dates are Sept. 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Music Midtown website.

 

The Music Midtown 2021 lineup has only announced My Chemical Romance so far. Hit the Music Midtown lineup farther below for details. Check back for updates!

 

You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across many different stages, great food and great times in the sun. It's usually located in Piedmont Park.

 

The last Music Midtown lineup had Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend as headliners. Lizzo, Charlie Puth, 6lack, Lil Yachty and Tash Sultana also topped the lineup.

 

 

 

Music Midtown Lineup

Music Midtown Tickets

Music Midtown Dates

 

 

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2021 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

MUSIC MIDTOWN TICKETS

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2021 Media

 

 

 

The Music Midtown map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be laid out.

 

 

Music Midtown 2021 dates are September 18 - 19

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2021 Schedule

 

The Music Midtown schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Music Midtown 2021 Lineup

 

Music Midtown Lineup

 

The Music Midtown lineup for 2021 has only announced My Chemical Romance so far. Check back for updates!

 

Tickets are already on sale, hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

MUSIC MIDTOWN TICKETS
     
   
 
