Music Midtown 2022 tickets tickets are ON SALE! They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

The Music Midtown lineup has My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, 2 Chains and more. Hit the Music Midtown 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Music Midtown 2022 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a great lineup and a perfect weekend for a music festival in the sun in September.

The confirmed Music Midtown 2022 dates are Sept. 17 - 18.

With high quality experience on many different stages, great food and great moments in the summer sun, you can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals. Usually, it happens in Piedmont Park.

The last Music Midtown lineup had Marshmello, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and Dababy, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow and Dashboard Confessional and more.

Music Midtown 2022 tickets are on sale. They're available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets.

The Music Midtown schedule will be posted here when it's announced