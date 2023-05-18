Music Midtown 2023 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a great lineup and a perfect weekend for a music festival in the sun in September.
The Music Midtown lineup has P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, Lil Baby, The 1975, Pitbull, J.I.D, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, and more.Hit the Music Midtown 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
With high quality experience on many different stages, great food and great moments in the summer sun, you can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals. Usually, it happens in Piedmont Park.
The previous Music Midtown lineup had My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, 2 Chains and more.
The Music Midtown lineup before that had Marshmello, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and Dababy, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow and Dashboard Confessional and more.