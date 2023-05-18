Music Midtown 2023 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a great lineup and a perfect weekend for a music festival in the sun in September.

The Music Midtown 2023 dates are Sept. 15 - 17.

The ticket presale is open!

Music Midtown 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

The Music Midtown lineup has P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, Lil Baby, The 1975, Pitbull, J.I.D, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, and more.Hit the Music Midtown 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

With high quality experience on many different stages, great food and great moments in the summer sun, you can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals. Usually, it happens in Piedmont Park.

The previous Music Midtown lineup had My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, 2 Chains and more.

Music Midtown 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. The ticket presale is open! 3-day and 1-day tickets are available. All ticket prices include fees and taxes - so there's no surprises at checkout. GA, GA+, VIP & Super VIP tickets are available.

The Music Midtown schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.