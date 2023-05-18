     
 
Music Midtown 2023
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 17
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
 
 

Music Midtown 2023 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a great lineup and a perfect weekend for a music festival in the sun in September.

 

The Music Midtown 2023 dates are Sept. 15 - 17.

 

The ticket presale is open!

 

Music Midtown 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

 

The Music Midtown lineup has P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, Lil Baby, The 1975, Pitbull, J.I.D, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, and more.Hit the Music Midtown 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

With high quality experience on many different stages, great food and great moments in the summer sun, you can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals. Usually, it happens in Piedmont Park.

 

The previous Music Midtown lineup had My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, A Day To Remember, Louis The Child, 2 Chains and more.

 

 

 

The official Music Midtown 2023 dates are September 15 - 17

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2023 will have a lineup of indie rock, hip hop, EDM and more

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2023 can be your best weekend of the year

 

 

 

You can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals with great production across four different stages

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2023 Schedule

 

 

The Music Midtown schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

