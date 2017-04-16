Mysteryland USA is a roaming international electronic music festival, with a 21-year history. You get music with theatre, movies, interactive installation art and street performers. It started out in the Netherlands and expanded to New York. The Mysteryland USA 2017 dates would have been June 9 - 12, but it's been cancelled.

In a statement released this by the festival , they said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mysteryland USA will no longer take place in 2017.

Since 2014, we have strived to produce the best possible experience for our festival attendees, and are truly humbled by all of the love and support that you, the artists, the beautiful venue of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the Town of Bethel have shown us as we celebrated life through music, culture and art."