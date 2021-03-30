North Coast Music Festival 2021 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop!

The North Coast Music Festival lineup is out with Kaskade as Friday's headliner, GRiZ headlines Saturday and Zeds Dead headlines Saturday. Chris Lake, Rezz, Nora En Pure, testpilot, Ganja White Night, Claude VonStroke, NGHTMRE, Green Velvet, LSDream and more also top the list. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list. More to be announced, check back for updates!

North Coast Music Festival tickets go on sale! General Admission and VIP tickets are available as weekend passes. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2021 tickets below for details and access to tickets.

The official 2021 North Coast Music Festival dates are September 3 - 5. This has been confirmed on the North Coast Music Festival website.

The last North Coast Music Festival lineup had Bassnectar and Major Lazer as headliners; Jai Wolf, Tchami, Big Wild, Gorgon City, Flux Pavilion and Jauz also topped the lineup.

This year NCMF is happening at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

The North Coast Music Festival 2021 lineup and North Coast Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

