North Coast Music Festival 2021 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop!
The North Coast Music Festival lineup is out with Kaskade as Friday's headliner, GRiZ headlines Saturday and Zeds Dead headlines Saturday. Chris Lake, Rezz, Nora En Pure, testpilot, Ganja White Night, Claude VonStroke, NGHTMRE, Green Velvet, LSDream and more also top the list. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list. More to be announced, check back for updates!
North Coast Music Festival tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP tickets are available as weekend passes. Both ticket types will give you to all four stages: Main Stage, Soccer Dome Stage, and the two other stages yet to be announced.
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!
The North Coast Music Festival lineup for 2021! Kaskade is Friday's headliner, GRiZ headlines Saturday and Zeds Dead headlines Saturday. Chris Lake, Rezz, Nora En Pure, testpilot, Ganja White Night, Claude VonStroke, NGHTMRE, Green Velvet, LSDream and more also top the list.
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!