There's an Ohana Festival 2020 lineup is out! Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam headline! My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Broken Social Scene, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco and more willl also perform. Hit the Ohana Festival 2020 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.

2020 Ohana Festival tickets will go on sale on Friday, Mar. 13 at 10:00 AM PST! They'll be available in General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Hit the Ohana Festival tickets below for details and access to tickets.

The official Ohana Festival 2020 dates are September 25 - 27. This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Ohana Festival website.

Ohana Festival 2020 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup makes it a mostly indie rock and alternative music festival, with a little indie pop thrown in.

We do know that the festival will happen in 2020, though, as confirmed by the festival on Twitter the day after the previous outing.

The last Ohana Festival lineup included The Strokes, Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners. Tash Sultana, Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff, LP, Mudhoney and Jenny Lewis also topped the lineup.

It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

The Ohana Festival 2020 lineup and Ohana Festival 2020 tickets are below!

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS 2020 Ohana Festival tickets will go on sale on Friday, Mar. 13 at 10:00 AM PST! They'll be available in General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Check back for updates and access to tickets! Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets! BUY OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS

OHANA FESTIVAL 2020 MEDIA

What are you gonna wear to Ohana Festival 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Ohana Festival 2020 will feature great names in the lineup like Red Hot Chili Peppers, who played at the prevoius event Check back for updates on the Ohana Festival 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP > Ohana Festival 2020 is a chance for you to get your festfam together The 2020 Ohana Festival can be your funnest festival weekend of the year Ohana Festival 2020 will be set on a beautiful backdrop Check back for updates on Ohana Festival tickets SEE TICKETS > Ohana Festival 2020 Ohana Festival usually happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food