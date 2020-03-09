There's an Ohana Festival 2020 lineup is out! Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam headline! My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Broken Social Scene, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco and more willl also perform. Hit the Ohana Festival 2020 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.
The last Ohana Festival lineup included The Strokes, Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners. Tash Sultana, Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff, LP, Mudhoney and Jenny Lewis also topped the lineup.
It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
Ohana Festival tickets will go on sale on Friday, Mar. 13 at 10:00 AM PST! They'll be available in General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Check back for updates and access to tickets!
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!
