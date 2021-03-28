The Ohana Festival 2021 lineup is out, and it includes Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam headline! My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Broken Social Scene, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco and more. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of what performers have been announced.
It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
