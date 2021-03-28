Ohana Festival 2021 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup makes it a mostly indie rock and alternative music festival, with a little indie pop thrown in.

Ohana Festival 2021 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Hit the Ohana Festival tickets below for details and access to tickets.

The Ohana Festival 2021 lineup is out, and it includes Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam headline! My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Broken Social Scene, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco and more. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of what performers have been announced.

The official Ohana Festival 2021 dates are September 24 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Ohana Festival website.

It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

The last The Ohana Festival lineup would have had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Broken Social Scene, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco and more if the festival had happened.

The Ohana Festival 2021 lineup and 2021 Ohana Festival tickets are below!

Ohana Festival usually happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food