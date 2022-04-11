The Ohana Festival 2022 lineup is out! Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's reforming.
Ohana Festival 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10:00 AM PST. They're available in General Admission and VIP tickets. There's also the VIP+ ticket if you want to live LARGE. You can get either single-day or weekend tickets. Hit the Ohana Festival tickets below for details and access to tickets.
Ohana Festival 2022 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup makes it a mostly indie rock and alternative music festival, with a little indie pop thrown in.
It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
The last Ohana Festival lineup had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder , Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, Black Pumas and more.
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!