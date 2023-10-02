 X
     
 
Ohana Festival 2023
Start Date: Sept 29
End Date: Oct 1
Dana Point, California, USA
 
 

Ohana Festival 2023 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup makes it a mostly indie rock and alternative music festival, with a little indie pop thrown in.

 

Ohana Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ohana Festival 2023 tickets section farther below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

The Ohana Festival 2023 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's reforming. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Ohana Festival 2023 dates are September 29 - October 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

 

The last Ohana Festival lineup had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy and more.

 

The Ohana Festival 2023 lineup and 2023 Ohana Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ohana Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Ohana Festival usually happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ohana Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL LINEUP 2023

 

The Ohana Festival lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

The Ohana Festival lineup for 2023! Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.

 

The new second weekend 2023 Ohana lineup has a completely different cast of performers, including Alanis Morissette, The Black Keys, Hair, The Roots, Band Of Horses, Julieta Venegas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Front Bottoms, Afghan Whigs and more.

 

The previous Ohana Festival lineup had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.
   
 
