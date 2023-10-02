The expected Ohana Festival 2023 dates are September 29 - October 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
The last Ohana Festival lineup had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy and more.
The new second weekend 2023 Ohana lineup has a completely different cast of performers, including Alanis Morissette, The Black Keys, Hair, The Roots, Band Of Horses, Julieta Venegas, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Front Bottoms, Afghan Whigs and more.
The previous Ohana Festival lineup had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.