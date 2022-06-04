Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 helps get the spring season kicked off with a well-organized festival and multi-genre lineup. Electronic music of various kinds, indie music, hip hop, rock & jam bands, alternative rock, R&B, funk, reggae and more. Check back for updates!

Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 tickets are on sale. General Admission and VIP passes are available, as well as Glamping and Weekend Camping add-ons. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Okeechobee Music Festival tickets.

The confirmed Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 dates are March 3 - 6. This has been confirmed on the Okeechobee Festival website.

The World of Okeechobee is a great primer on the event, including great stages like Be Stage, Here Stage, Aquachobee Beach, Jungle 51, Lost In Tea, Incendia and Powow. You can also find out more about the music, art, ChobeeWobee Village, Jive Joint, Lost In Tea Lounge and other great niche experiences that make Okeechobee a completely unique festival.

The last Okeechobee Music Festival lineup included Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, GRiZ, Vampire Weekend, Arizona, Kaskade, Haim and more.

The Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 lineup and Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

Okeechobee Music Festival 2022 Media

The Okeechobee Music Festival map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2022 festival might be layed out

The Okeechobee Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.