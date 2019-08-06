     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Osheaga 2019
Start Date: August 2
End Date: August 4
Montreal, Quebec
Canada
 
 
 

Osheaga 2019 is an indie music festival with a lineup of electronic music, indie rock and hip hop! Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences. All in the late summer sun!

 

The ofiicial Osheaga dates are August 3 - 5, 2019. These are the confirmed dates.

 

The Osheaga 2019 lineup and Osheaga 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Osheaga 2019 Media

Osheaga 2019

Osheaga 2019 dates are official! August 2 -4.

 

Osheaga 2019

Who do you want in the Osheaga 2019 lineup? TELL US >

 

 

Osheaga 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Check back for updates on when Osheaga 2019 tickets will go oon sale! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Osheaga 2019

The expected Osheaga dates are August 3 - 5, 2019, based on the dates of the previous festival. Check back for updates on when they become official!

 

 

 

 

Osheaga tickets for Platinum have a presale happening right now!

 

 

 

 

 

Osheaga 2019 Lineup

Osheaga lineup
The Osheaga lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Osheaga lineup?
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
   
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The EDC ORLANDO Lineup Is Out!
 
ULTRA JAPAN Lineup Is Out!
 
TRNSMT Festival 2019 Tickets Are On Sale!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     