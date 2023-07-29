     
 
Osheaga 2023
Start Date: July 28
End Date: July 30
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

 

 
 

Osheaga 2023 is an indie music festival with a lineup of electronic music, indie rock and hip hop. Osheaga takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal.

 

The Osheaga 2023 lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 

Osheaga 2023 tickets are not on sale. Weekend and single day tickets are available for each of the three days. Tickets are available in General Admission, Gold, Platinum and Gold Table levels.

 

The expected Osheaga 2023 dates are July 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It usually happens at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences.

 

The last Osheaga lineup had has A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Khruangbin, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Chris Lake, Caribou, Seven Lions, Royal Blood and more.

 

Osheaga tickets are not on sale. Weekend and single day tickets are usually available for each of the three days. Tickets are in General Admission, Gold, Platinum and Gold Table levels.

 

The Osheaga lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Osheaga Lineup

The previous Osheaga lineup had A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Khruangbin, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Chris Lake, Caribou, Seven Lions, Royal Blood and more.

