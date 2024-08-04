Osheaga 2024 is an indie music festival with a lineup of Afro Pop, Indie Rock, Bass, Rap, Electro, Synth Pop, Disco, Electronic Music, Hip Hop and more. Osheaga takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside a lineup of international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal.

The expected Osheaga 2024 dates are August 2 - 4, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Osheaga is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences.

Osheaga 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Osheaga tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes. Single-day tickets are on sale.

The Osheaga 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Osheaga lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Check back for updates.

The last Osheaga lineup had RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Aya Nakamura, Baby Keep, Fred Again .. The Flaming Lips, The National, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Rema, Central Tee, Bicep live, Sofi Tucker, Rezz, Wallows, Lil Yachty, Cgarettes After Sex, Rina Sawayama, Gana White Night, Beabadobee, Foals, Japanese Breakfast and more.

The Osheaga 2024 lineup and Osheaga 2024 tickets are below!

The Osheaga schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.