Outside Lands 2021 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.

The Outside Lands 2021 lineup has Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Zhu and Young, and more. Hit the Outside Lands lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

The Outside Lands 2021 dates are August 6 - 8. This has been confirmed on the Outside Lands website.

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

The House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. The last House By Heineken lineup included 18 performers. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

Hazy Little Lounge has all sorts of custom cocktails, beer and wine options to choose from! Escape the crowds for a dive into relaxation! Hazy Little Lounge is trippy fun w / body art, a photo wall, entertainment & more!

The previous Outside Lands lineup included Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots as headliners; The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also topped the list!

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Bubble Tea Party, Outside Clams, comedy acts and more.

The Outside Lands 2021 lineup and Outside Lands 2021 tickets are below!

Outside Lands 2021 Tickets Outside Lands tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets. Tickets for the previous canceled festival are good for 2021, so if you already have tickets, you're set to go. You'll also be rewarded with exclusive contests for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year. Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices: OUTSIDE LANDS TICKETS

Outside Lands 2021 Media

What are you gonna wear to Outside Lands 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > <br /> Outside Lands 2021 <br />

Outside Lands 2021 will be like this SOOO ready for Outside Lands 2021 Outside Lands 2021 will be a fantastic weekend Outside Lands 2021 dates are August 6 - 8 Outside Lands 2021 will transform Golden Gate Park The Outside Lands 2021 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP > Outside Lands 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together GET STARTED > You can get an amazing festival experience at Outside Lands 2021 Outside Lands 2021 has great other experiences besides the main stages ... the last one had House By Heineken with a stellar DJ lineup Outside Lands 2021 will be good vibes only

The Outside Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced