Outside Lands 2021 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.
The Outside Lands 2021 lineup has Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Zhu and Young, and more. Hit the Outside Lands lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.
The House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. The last House By Heineken lineup included 18 performers. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!
The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.
Hazy Little Lounge has all sorts of custom cocktails, beer and wine options to choose from! Escape the crowds for a dive into relaxation! Hazy Little Lounge is trippy fun w / body art, a photo wall, entertainment & more!
The previous Outside Lands lineup included Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots as headliners; The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also topped the list!
Outside Lands tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets.
Tickets for the previous canceled festival are good for 2021, so if you already have tickets, you're set to go. You'll also be rewarded with exclusive contests for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year.
