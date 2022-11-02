Outside Lands 2022 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

The Outside Lands 2022 dates have been confirmed! It's happening August 5 - 7, 2022. This has been confirmed on the Outside Lands website.

Outside Lands tickets for 2022 are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VP and Golden Gate tickets. Hit the Outside Lands 2022 tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

They're available in General Admission, VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets. A VIP ticket will give you all of that plus exclusive lounges, surprise performances, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas.

The last Outside Lands lineup had The Strokes, Lizzo and Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J.Balvin, Glass Animals, Zhu, Rüfüs Du Sol, Young Thug, Kehlani and more. Hit the Outside Lands 2022 lineup section farther below to see who's performing in 2022. Check back for updates!

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

The House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. The last House By Heineken lineup included 18 performers. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

Hazy Little Lounge has all sorts of custom cocktails, beer and wine options to choose from! Escape the crowds for a dive into relaxation! Hazy Little Lounge is trippy fun w / body art, a photo wall, entertainment & more!

The previous Outside Lands lineup included Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots as headliners; The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also topped the list!

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Bubble Tea Party, Outside Clams, comedy acts and more.

The Outside Lands 2022 lineup and Outside Lands 2022 tickets are below!

The Outside Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced