     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 2022 STORE      
 
 
 
 
   
Outside Lands 2022
Start Date: August 5
End Date: August 7
San Francisco, California, USA
 

Outside Lands 2022 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

 

The Outside Lands 2022 dates have been confirmed! It's happening August 5 - 7, 2022. This has been confirmed on the Outside Lands website.

 

Outside Lands tickets for 2022 are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VP and Golden Gate tickets. Hit the Outside Lands 2022 tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

 

They're available in General Admission, VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets. A VIP ticket will give you all of that plus exclusive lounges, surprise performances, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas. Hit the Outside Lands 2022 tickets section below for details and prices.

 

The last Outside Lands lineup had The Strokes, Lizzo and Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J.Balvin, Glass Animals, Zhu, Rüfüs Du Sol, Young Thug, Kehlani and more. Hit the Outside Lands 2022 lineup section farther below to see who's performing in 2022. Check back for updates!

 

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

 

The House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. The last House By Heineken lineup included 18 performers. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

 

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

 

Hazy Little Lounge has all sorts of custom cocktails, beer and wine options to choose from! Escape the crowds for a dive into relaxation! Hazy Little Lounge is trippy fun w / body art, a photo wall, entertainment & more!

 

The previous Outside Lands lineup included Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots as headliners; The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also topped the list!

 

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Bubble Tea Party, Outside Clams, comedy acts and more.

 

The Outside Lands 2022 lineup and Outside Lands 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands tickets are not on sale yet.

 

A General Admission ticket will give you access to Golden Gate Park for music, food, wine, beer, art, comedy, cannabis, and more. A VIP ticket will give you all of that plus exclusive lounges, surprise performances, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on tickets and prices:

 

OUTSIDE LANDS WEEKDAY TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS GA WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS VIP WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS GOLDEN GATE WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands 2022 Media

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

What are you gonna wear to Outside Lands 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

2022 Outside Lands dates

 

The official Outside Lands 2022 dates are Augut 5 - 7

 

 


 

Outside Lands 2022 will be like this

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

SOOO ready for Outside Lands 2022

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

Outside Lands 2022 will be a fantastic weekend

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

Outside Lands 2022 will transform Golden Gate Park

 

 

Outside Lands 2022 lineup

 

Check the status of the Outside Lands 2022 SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

Outside Lands 2022 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

You can get an amazing festival experience at Outside Lands 2022

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

Outside Lands 2022 has great other experiences besides the main stages ... the last one had House By Heineken with a stellar DJ lineup

 

 

Outside Lands 2022

 

Outside Lands 2022 will be good vibes only

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands 2022 Schedule

 

The Outside Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands 2022 Lineup

 

Outside Lands 2022 lineup

 

The Outside Lands 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The last lineup had Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Zhu and Young, among others.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for details on tickets and prices:

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS WEEKDAY TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS GA WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS VIP WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

OUTSIDE LANDS GOLDEN GATE WEEKEND TICKETS

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     