Panorama Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: July 28
End Date: July 29
New York, New York
USA
 
 

The Panorama Festival was started by Goldenvoice, who also do the Coachella Festival. It takes place at Randall's Island State Park, with a lineup that's New York-heavy for three days of great music. The confirmed Panorama Festival 2017 dates are July 28 - 29. The Panorama Festival 2017 lineup and Panorama Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Panorama Festival 2017 News

Panorama Festival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Panorama Festival video performances and live sets.

Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Arcade Fire Procession at Panorama Festival

Click to Play Arcade Fire - We Used To Wait at Panorama Festival

Click to Play Arcade Fire - Heroes at Panorama Festival

Click to Play Despacio at Panorama Festival

 

 

Panorama Festival 2017 Photos

Panorama Festival 2017 Lineup

Panorama Festival Lineup 2017

The Panorama Festival lineup for 2017

 

24hrs
6LACK
A Tribe Called Quest
Alt-J
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Angel Olsen
Anthony Naples
Belle & Sebastian
Bishop Briggs
Bleached
Breakbot
Cashmere Cat
Cherry Glazerr
Cloud Nothings
Dhani Harrison
DJ Heather
DJ Shadow
Foxygen
Frank Ocean
Future Islands
Girl Talk
Glass Animals
HONNE
Hot Since 82
Huerco S.
Isaiah Rashad
Jagwar Ma
Jamila Woods
Jayda G
Justice
Kiiara
Marcellus Pittman
Matoma
MGMT
Miles Maeda
Mister Saturday Night
Mitski

Mura Masa
Nick Murphy
Nicolas Jaar
Nine Inch Nails
Noname
Pinegrove
Preoccupations
S U R V I V E
Snakehips
Sofi Tukker
Solange
Spoon
Tame Impala
THEY.
Tim Sweeney
Towkio
Tyler the Creator
Vance Joy
Vince Staples

 

www.panorama.nyc
 
 
     
   
     
