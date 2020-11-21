     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Phoenix Lights Festival 2020
Start Date: April 3
End Date: April 4
Phoenix, Arizona, USA
 
 

The Phoenix Lights 2020 lineup is starting to roll out! NGHTMRE, Afrojack, MK and Walker & Royce have all been named so far! Hit the lineup section farther below for more, check back for updates!

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 goes down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass with a lineup of great trap music, hip hop, house music and more! The CONFIRMED dates are Apr. 3 - 4! This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Phoenix Lights Festival website.

 

Phoenix Lights Festival has four stages: Inavasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, which is the main stage. Hit the ticket section farther below to find out when Phoenix Lights Festival tickets will go on sale!

 

The festival was named after a UFO sighting over Phoenix that reported strange lights. The phenomenon was reported by thousands of people! So ... what a great name for the lights at an an electronic music festival, right?

 

The Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 lineup and Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 Media

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Phoenix Lights Festival 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 should include four stages: Inavasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, if it has the same stages as the previous one

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 could be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 will have a lineup of great trap music, hip hop and house music

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival Schedule 2020

 

The Phoenix Lights Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10:00 AM MST! Check back for updates & access to tickets!

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 Lineup

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020

 

The Phoenix Lights lineup for 2020 so far

 

 

Phoenix Lights Lineup

NGHTMRE

Afrojack

MK

Walker & Royce

 

Who do you want to see in the Phoenix Lights lineup?

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     