The Phoenix Lights 2020 lineup is starting to roll out! NGHTMRE, Afrojack, MK and Walker & Royce have all been named so far! Hit the lineup section farther below for more, check back for updates!

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 goes down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass with a lineup of great trap music, hip hop, house music and more! The CONFIRMED dates are Apr. 3 - 4! This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Phoenix Lights Festival website.

Phoenix Lights Festival has four stages: Inavasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, which is the main stage. Hit the ticket section farther below to find out when Phoenix Lights Festival tickets will go on sale!

The festival was named after a UFO sighting over Phoenix that reported strange lights. The phenomenon was reported by thousands of people! So ... what a great name for the lights at an an electronic music festival, right?

The Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 lineup and Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 tickets are below!

Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 should include four stages: Inavasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, if it has the same stages as the previous one Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 could be your best festival weekend of the year Phoenix Lights Festival 2020 will have a lineup of great trap music, hip hop and house music

The Phoenix Lights Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.