Phoenix Lights Festival 2024
Start Date: April 5
End Date: April 6
Phoenix, Arizona, USA
 

Phoenix Lights 2024 goes down at The Park at Wild Horse Pass with a lineup of great Trap Music, Hip-Hop, House Music and more!

 

Phoenix Lights is produced by Arizona-based Relentless Beats, who creates festivals and concerts with DJs and electronic music producers from around the world.

 

The expected Phoenix Lights 2024 dates are April 5 - 6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

We do know that there will be a Phoenix Lights Festival in 2024 though, as this has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Phoenix Lights 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

PHOENIX LIGHTS TICKETS
 

The Phoenix Lights 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Phoenix Lights lineup section farther below for a complete list of names of who will perform. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

The festival was named after a UFO sighting over Phoenix that reported strange lights. The phenomenon was reported by thousands of people! So ... what a great name for the lights at an an electronic music festival, right?

 

Phoenix Lights Festival has four stages: Inavasion, Fallout, The Colony and The Mothership, which is the main stage. Hit the ticket section farther below to find out when Phoenix Lights Festival tickets will go on sale.

 

The last Phoenix Lights lineup Martin Garrix, Ganja White Night, Afrojack,Isoxo, San Holo (DJ Set), AC Slater, Trivecta, Crankdat, Moksi, Wenzday, Sed's Vortex and Pat Riot.

 

The Phoenix Lights 2024 lineup and Phoenix Lights 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options.

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

Phoenix Lights Festival 2024 lineup

 

Check the status of the Phoenix Lights 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Schedule 2024

 

The Phoenix Lights Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights 2024 Lineup


The Phoenix Lights lineup for 2024 will be listed here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Phoenix Lights Tickets

 

Phoenix Lights tickets come in a variety of options.

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

Phoenix Lights Lineup Rumors

 

Check back for more Phoenix Lights lineup rumor updates.

 

 

Phoenix Lights lineup

 

 

The previous Phoenix Lights lineup included Martin Garrix, Ganja White Night, Diesel, Afrojack, Isoxo, San Holo (DJ Set), AC Slater, Trivecta, Crankdat, Moksi, Wenzday, Sed's Vortex and Pat Riot.

 

 

Other Phoenix Lights lineups in the past have included Kayzo, Afrojack, NGHTMRE, Borgore, Gryffin, Alesso, Seven Lions and more

 
   
 
