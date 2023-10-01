     
 
Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 17
Los Angeles, California, USA
 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 ticket section farther blow details on prices and access to passes.

 

he expected Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 dates are September 15 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Primavera Sound in Los Angeles is a new US-based version of the Spain music festival. Primavera Sound is continuing its global expansion.

 

The previous Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup had Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Stereolab and more.

 

In 2023, PrimaveraSound in Spain will be held in two cities over two consecutive weekends: Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid. As Primavera Sound organizers said “double site - double excitement.”

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 tickets and the Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 lineup are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Primavera Sound tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for more details on tickets and prices:

 

Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2023 Lineup

 

The Primavera Sound Los Angeles lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

