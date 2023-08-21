Barcelona by the Mediterranean Sea, in an ultra-modern setting. What could be a better venue for music? Enter Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023. The Primavera Sound Barcelona Festival has fifteen stages, including a Boiler Room stage. Primavera Sound features up-and-coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget.
The previous Primavera Sound lineup included Pavement, Beck, The National, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more. The lineup varies over the two weekends.