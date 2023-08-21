Barcelona by the Mediterranean Sea, in an ultra-modern setting. What could be a better venue for music? Enter Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023. The Primavera Sound Barcelona Festival has fifteen stages, including a Boiler Room stage. Primavera Sound features up-and-coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget.

The confirmed Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 dates are June 1 - 3. This has been confirmed on the Primavera Sound website.

The Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Primavera Sound Barcelona tickets are not on sale. Tickets will be available as General Admission and VIP weekend tickets. Hit the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 tickets for details and access to passes.

The previous Primavera Sound lineup included Pavement, Beck, The National, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more. The lineup varies over the two weekends.

