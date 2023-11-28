     
 
Project Glow 2023
Start Date: April 29
End Date: April 30
Washington, DC, USA
 
 

Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events in Washington, DC! Project Glow 2023 will be held at RFK Festival Grounds and includes a lineup of trance, progressive house, dubstep, glitch, trap music, electro, electro house, psytrance, future bass and more!

 

Project Glow tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Project Glow 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Project Glow lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Project Glow 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing on what day.

 

The Project Glow 2023 dates are Apr. 29 - 30.

 

RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. The Project Glow hours 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

 

The previous Project Glow lineup had Above & Beyond, Diplo, Blossom, GRiZ, Krewella, Martin Garrix, Seven Lions, Slander and more.

 

For another version of this festival, check out Project Glow Philadelphia.

 

The Project Glow 2023 lineup and Project Glow 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Project Glow tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Project Glow 2023 Media

 

2023 project glow tickets

 

Check the status of Project Glow tickets SEE TICKET PRICES >

 

 

project glow map

 

Project Glow map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

project glow 2023

 

Project Glow 2023

 

 

project glow 2023

 

Project Glow DC 2023 will be like this

 

 

Project Glow Schedule 2023

 

The Project Glow schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Project Glow Lineup 2023

 

The Project Glow lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Project Glow lineup

 

Project Glow Pre-Party

 

The Project Glow Pre-Party features Slander at EchoStage

 

 

Project Glow After-Party

 

The Project Glow After-Party features Diplo at EchoStage

 

 

Project Glow Boombox Art Car lineup

 

The Project Glow Boombox Art Car lineup

   
 
