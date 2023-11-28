Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events in Washington, DC! Project Glow 2023 will be held at RFK Festival Grounds and includes a lineup of trance, progressive house, dubstep, glitch, trap music, electro, electro house, psytrance, future bass and more!
Project Glow tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Project Glow 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.
Project Glow lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Project Glow 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing on what day.
Project Glow 2023 dates are Apr. 29 - 30.
RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. The Project Glow hours 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
Project Glow lineup had Above & Beyond, Diplo, Blossom, GRiZ, Krewella, Martin Garrix, Seven Lions, Slander and more.
Project Glow Philadelphia.
Project Glow 2023 lineup and Project Glow 2023 tickets are below!
Hit the buttons below for more details on prices & access to tickets:
Project Glow map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out
Project Glow 2023
Project Glow DC 2023 will be like this
The Project Glow schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Project Glow lineup will be posted here when it's announced.
The Project Glow Pre-Party features Slander at EchoStage
The Project Glow After-Party features Diplo at EchoStage
The Project Glow Boombox Art Car lineup