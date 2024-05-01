Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events! Project Glow 2024 has a lineup of Trance, Progressive House, Dubstep, Glitch, Trap Music, Electro, Electro House, Psytrance, Future Bass and more!

The expected Project Glow 2024 dates are Apr. 27 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Project Glow is located at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington DC.

Project Glow tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the Project Glow 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Project Glow lineup hasn't been announced yet, Hit the Project Glow 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. The Project Glow hours are usually 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Washington DC is known for its underground clubbing scene, which often features local DJs and artists playing cutting-edge electronic music. This makes it an ideal location for Project Glow.

The previous Project Glow lineup had Benny Benassi, Jai Wolf, LSDream, Zeds Dead, Ferry Corsten B2B Markus Schulz, and more..

For another version of this festival, check out Project Glow Philadelphia.

The Project Glow 2024 lineup and Project Glow 2024 tickets are below!

Project Glow 2024 Media

Check the status of Project Glow tickets SEE TICKET PRICES > Project Glow 2024 vibes Project Glow map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out Project Glow 2024 Project Glow DC 2024 will be like this

Project Glow Schedule 2024



The Project Glow schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.