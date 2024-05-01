     
 
Project Glow 2024
Start Date: April 27
End Date: April 28
Washington, DC, USA
 
 

Project Glow is a new festival experience from Insomniac Events! Project Glow 2024 has a lineup of Trance, Progressive House, Dubstep, Glitch, Trap Music, Electro, Electro House, Psytrance, Future Bass and more!

 

The expected Project Glow 2024 dates are Apr. 27 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

Project Glow is located at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington DC.

 

Project Glow tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the Project Glow 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Project Glow lineup hasn't been announced yet, Hit the Project Glow 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

RFK Festival Grounds are located at 2400 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003. The Project Glow hours are usually 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

 

Washington DC is known for its underground clubbing scene, which often features local DJs and artists playing cutting-edge electronic music. This makes it an ideal location for Project Glow.

 

The previous Project Glow lineup had Benny Benassi, Jai Wolf, LSDream, Zeds Dead, Ferry Corsten B2B Markus Schulz, and more..

 

For another version of this festival, check out Project Glow Philadelphia.

 

The Project Glow 2024 lineup and Project Glow 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Project Glow 2024 Media

 

Check the status of Project Glow tickets

 

 

Project Glow 2024 vibes

 

 

Project Glow map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

Project Glow 2024

 

 

Project Glow DC 2024

 

 

Project Glow Schedule 2024

 

The Project Glow schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Project Glow Lineup 2024

 

The Project Glow lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The previous Project Glow lineup had Benny Benassi, Jai Wolf, LSDream, Zeds Dead, Ferry Corsten B2B Markus Schulz, and more.

 

 

The Project Glow Eternal Stage lineup

 

 

The Project Glow Pulse Stage lineup

 

 

 

The previous Project Glow lineup had Above & Beyond, Diplo, Blossom, GRiZ, Krewella, Martin Garrix, Seven Lions, Slander and more.

 

 

Project Glow Pre-Party

 

The Project Glow Pre-Party features Slander at EchoStage

 

 

Project Glow After-Party

 

The Project Glow After-Party features Diplo at EchoStage

 

 

Project Glow Boombox Art Car lineup

 

The Project Glow Boombox Art Car lineup

   
 
