Rolling Loud Germany 2023 is set to pop for the summer festival season with a lineup of Hip-Hop and alternative music at Messe München in Germany.

Rolling Loud is the largest Hip Hop festival in the world and it's a three-day event. The Rolling Loud Germany 2023 dates are July 7 - 9. It's the first ever Rolling Loud in Germany.

Rolling Loud Germany tickets come in a variety of levels.

The Rolling Loud Germany lineup has Wizkid, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, 2Rare, Central Cee, Danny Towers, Tyra Starr, Chow Lee, Dante Yn, Bktherula, Cochise, Destroy Lonely, Bones MC & Raf Camera, Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Gloria, Joey Bada$$ and more.Hit the Rolling Loud Germany 2023 Lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Rolling Loud celebrates its premiere at the Messe München, in the heart of the Bavarian capital, Germany’s third-largest city.

The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.



Rolling Loud 2023 Media

Rolling Loud Germany 2023 SCHEDULE



The Rolling Loud Germany schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.