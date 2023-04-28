The Rolling Loud Germany lineup has Wizkid, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, 2Rare, Central Cee, Danny Towers, Tyra Starr, Chow Lee, Dante Yn, Bktherula, Cochise, Destroy Lonely, Bones MC & Raf Camera, Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Gloria, Joey Bada$$ and more.Hit the Rolling Loud Germany 2023 Lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
Rolling Loud celebrates its premiere at the Messe München, in the heart of the Bavarian capital, Germany’s third-largest city.
The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.