SXSW has grown into an epic conference and group of festivals, with Keynote speeches, Featured Speakers and sessions by day with great nighttime (some day, too) festival events to catch throughout the entire range of days. Check back for updates on lineup and tickets!
It's a week and a half of shows, discussion panels, schmoozing, new ideas, schmoozing, drunkenness while trying to schmooze, etc. An amazing good time and the best place to check in on what's happening in the world of music, film and tech! SXSW Interactive 2020 dates are Mar. 13 -21, SXSW Film 2020 dates are Mar. 13 - 21 and SXSW Music 2020 dates are Mar. 16 - 22.
The SXSW 2020 lineups and events will unfold throughout the year, so check back for updates!
SXSW Music 2020 is the gathering that shapes the rest of the year ... check out anybody who'll be somebody at SXSW Music in Austin, Texas. The lineup is HUUUGGE and features the best of American talent as well as international acts. SXSW Music showcases are shows hosted by entities like record labels, booking agencies, media outlets, lifestyle brands and more. You can check out great live sets from artists, bands and DJs in various clubs and locations around Austin.
The SXSW Film Festival is the film component of the huge SXSW Festival. It focuses largely on the directors and creators of the films. In addition to daytime talks and panels, you can attend the Film Awards and Screenings.
SXSW 2020 will have many live performances and showcases to experience
SXSW 2020 dates are confirmed! SXSW Interactive 2020 dates are Mar. 13 -21, SXSW Film 2020 dates are Mar. 13 - 21 and SXSW Music 2020 dates are Mar. 16 - 22.
SXSW 2020 will have great Keynote Speeches from influential people in music, tech and film. Pictured above is Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES and Shirley Manson from Garbage, the music keynote from last year.
Make it to SXSW 2020 and everything will be alright, alright, alright!