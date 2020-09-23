SXSW Music 2021 is the gathering that shapes the rest of the year ... check out anybody who'll be somebody at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. The lineup is HUUUGGE and features the best of American talent as well as international acts. It's the union of artists, fans and music professionals!

SXSW 2021 is adding SXSW online for the next event, where you can take part in film & music screenings, sessions, networking opportunities & exhibitions. The official dates for SXSW Online are March 16 – 20, 2021. This has been confirmed on the SXSW Music website.

Festival organizers are hoping that SXSW 2021 and SXSW Music will still have an in-person event too. Details to come, check back for updates!

SXSW Music 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. They usually offer a variety of badges with different price levels or access to specific parts of the festival to meet your needs. Hit the SXSW Music tickets section farther below to check out options.

The expected SXSW Music 2021 dates are Mar. 15 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as was planned for the previous year. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates!

It's a week of shows, discussion panels, schmoozing, new bands, schmoozing, drunkenness while trying to schmooze, etc.

Important 2021 SXSW Music dates: PanelPicker opens on June 30th. This will be next season’s call for applications.

The last SXSW Music lineup would have included Beach Slang, Soccer Mommy, Wire, Yumi Zouma, Kokoroko, Beabadoobee, SUMIN, HTRK, Pom Poko, Martha Wash, Night Moves, The Posies and more had the event happened.

SXSW Music showcases are shows hosted by entities like record labels, booking agencies, media outlets, lifestyle brands and more. You can check out great live sets from artists, bands and DJs in various clubs and locations around Austin.

The SXSW Music 2021 lineup and SXSW Music 2021 tickets are below!

SXSW Online is a new virtual components that's being added for 2021. The online dates are March 16 – 20, 2021

