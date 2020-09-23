     
 
SXSW Music 2021
Start Date: March 15
End Date: March 21
Austin, Texas, USA
 

SXSW Music 2021 is the gathering that shapes the rest of the year ... check out anybody who'll be somebody at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. The lineup is HUUUGGE and features the best of American talent as well as international acts. It's the union of artists, fans and music professionals!

 

SXSW 2021 is adding SXSW online for the next event, where you can take part in film & music screenings, sessions, networking opportunities & exhibitions. The official dates for SXSW Online are March 16 – 20, 2021. This has been confirmed on the SXSW Music website.

 

Festival organizers are hoping that SXSW 2021 and SXSW Music will still have an in-person event too. Details to come, check back for updates!

 

SXSW Music 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. They usually offer a variety of badges with different price levels or access to specific parts of the festival to meet your needs. Hit the SXSW Music tickets section farther below to check out options.

 

The expected SXSW Music 2021 dates are Mar. 15 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as was planned for the previous year. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates!

 

It's a week of shows, discussion panels, schmoozing, new bands, schmoozing, drunkenness while trying to schmooze, etc.

 

Important 2021 SXSW Music dates: PanelPicker opens on June 30th. This will be next season’s call for applications.

 

The last SXSW Music lineup would have included Beach Slang, Soccer Mommy, Wire, Yumi Zouma, Kokoroko, Beabadoobee, SUMIN, HTRK, Pom Poko, Martha Wash, Night Moves, The Posies and more had the event happened.

 

SXSW Music showcases are shows hosted by entities like record labels, booking agencies, media outlets, lifestyle brands and more. You can check out great live sets from artists, bands and DJs in various clubs and locations around Austin.

 

The SXSW Music 2021 lineup and SXSW Music 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

SXSW Online is a new virtual components that's being added for 2021. The online dates are March 16 – 20, 2021

 

 

SXSW Music 2021 can be a very welcome back for the Austin scene

 

 

SXSW Music 2021 will give an opportunity to check out fresh new sounds

 

 

SXSW Music 2021 is your chance to get your festfam together

 

 

You can discover showcasing artists, music mentors, sessions & more with a SXSW Music 2021 Music Badge

 

 

SXSW Music 2021 features the best of American talent as well as international acts

 

 

The expected SXSW Music 2021 dates are Mar. 15 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as was planned for last year. Check back for updates on when everything is officially announced!

 

 

SXSW Music 2021 will have great Keynote Speeches from influential people in music, tech and film. Pictured above is Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES and Shirley Manson from Garbage, a past music keynote.

 

 

 

 

The SXSW Music 2021 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

SXSW tickets are not on sale yet. Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

SEE SXSW MUSIC TICKETS

 

 

 

The 2021 SXSW Music lineup hasn't been announced yet. The previous lineup would have included Beach Slang, Soccer Mommy, Wire, Yumi Zouma, Kokoroko, Beabadoobee, SUMIN, HTRK, Pom Poko, Martha Wash, Night Moves, The Posies and more if the event had happened.

 

Check back for updates on when the lineup will be announced!

 

Who do you want in the SXSW Music lineup in 2021?
   
 
