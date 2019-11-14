     
 
Shaky Knees Music Festival 2019
Start Date: May 3
End Date: May 5
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Shaky Knees 2019 in Atlanta features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and alternative music for three days of glorious music!

 

\Shaky Knees tickets are on sale!

 

The official Shaky Knees dates are May 3 - 5, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.


The Shaky Knees 2019 lineup is out and Shaky Knees 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

