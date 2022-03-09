Skyline Music Festival Orlando is a three-day festival dedicated to underground electronic music at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The Skyline Music Festival Orlando 2022 lineup hasn't been anounced yet. There will with over thirty performers when announced. Hit the Skyline Music Festival Orlando lineup section farther below for a full list of who's performing.

Skyline Music Festival Orlando tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 12:00 pM EST. General Admission and VIP tickets will be available. Hit the Skyline Festival tickets section below for details & access to tickets.





The festival is being created by Insomniac & Factory 93. The dates were March 27 - 28, this has been verified on Twitter.

There was glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

There is a Skyline Music Festival on the west coast as well.

