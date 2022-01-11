Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival dedicated to underground electronic music in downtown Los Angeles.

The Skyline Music Festival 2022 lineup has Antisa Letyago, Carl Cox Invites, Chris Lake, Claptone, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, Lee Foss and more. Hit the Skyline Music Festival lineup area farther below for a full list of who's performing.

Skyline Music Festival tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 13. Hit the Skyline Festival tickets section below for details & access to tickets.





The festival is being created by Insomniac & Factory 93. The dates are February 26 - 27, this has been verified on the Skyline Festival website.

There will also be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Blond:ish, Nicole Moudaber, Maceo Plex, The Martinez Brothers and more.

The Skyline Music Festival 2022 lineup and Skyline Music Festival tickets are below!