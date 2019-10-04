Sónar Barcelona 2019 is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get a lineup of installation art, audiovisual concerts, and media lab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more! It's the new media jet set in the heart of Europe!
Sónar Barcelona tickets have not been announced yet, so check back for updates!
Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of music you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.
The Sónar Festival dates are July 18 - 20, 2019, a new weekend for the festival. These are the official and confirmed dates.
The Sónar Barcelona 2019 lineup and Sónar Barcelona 2019 tickets are below!
Sónar Barcelona 2019 tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >
Make Sónar Barcelona 2019 your festival getaway weekend of the year
Check back for updates on Sónar Barcelona 2019
Sónar Barcelona 2019 will be like this
The official Sónar Barcelona dates are July 18 - 20, 2019
The Sónar Barcelona lineup has installation art, audiovisual concerts, and media lab presentations next to DJ sets and electronic music
Sónar Festival is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival
Check back for updates on the Sónar Barcelona 2019 lineup SEE LINEUP >