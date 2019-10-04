     
 
Sónar Barcelona 2019
Start Date: July 18
End Date: July 20
Barcelona, Spain
Sónar Barcelona 2019 is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get a lineup of installation art, audiovisual concerts, and media lab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more! It's the new media jet set in the heart of Europe!

 

Sónar Barcelona tickets have not been announced yet, so check back for updates!

 

Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of music you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.

The Sónar Festival dates are July 18 - 20, 2019, a new weekend for the festival. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Sónar Barcelona 2019 lineup and Sónar Barcelona 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Sónar Barcelona 2019 tickets are on sale!

 

SÓnar Barcelona 2019 Lineup

The Sónar Barcelona lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Sónar Barcelona lineup?
