The Sonic Bloom 2020 lineup is out! Charles The First, Lettuce, Ott, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Dirtwire, Shlump and more top the list of acts performing. Hit the Sonic Bloom lineup section below for a complete list.

Sonic Bloom 2020 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP as weekend passes. There's also a Early Entry-Super-Duper-Early-Bloomer to get in to the festival on Wednesday, June 17. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Sonic Bloom tickets!

Sonic Bloom 2020 is an electronic music festival located at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado. Check out a lineup of psychedelic trance, acid house, downbeat, drum and bass, dubstep and hip hop-infused electronic music! Check back for updates on the lineup

The last Sonic Bloom lineup had Gramatik, Opiuo, Emancipator Ensemble, The New Observatory, Spoonbill, Culprate, Knower, Ayla Nereo, Detox Unit, Bil Bless, Louis Cole and more!

The confirmed 2020 Sonic Bloom dates are June 18 - 21. These are the official and confirmed dates. You can check out yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations and Sonic Bloom Academy offers classes on using Ableton Live. It's held during the Summer Solstice at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country, Colorado.

The Sonic Bloom 2020 lineup and Sonic Bloom 2020 tickets are below!