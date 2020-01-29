     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Sonic Bloom 2020
Start Date: June 18
End Date: June 21
Hummingbird Ranch, Colorado
USA
 
 
 

The Sonic Bloom 2020 lineup is out! Charles The First, Lettuce, Ott, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Dirtwire, Shlump and more top the list of acts performing. Hit the Sonic Bloom lineup section below for a complete list.

 

Sonic Bloom 2020 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP as weekend passes. There's also a Early Entry-Super-Duper-Early-Bloomer to get in to the festival on Wednesday, June 17. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Sonic Bloom tickets!

 

Sonic Bloom 2020 is an electronic music festival located at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado. Check out a lineup of psychedelic trance, acid house, downbeat, drum and bass, dubstep and hip hop-infused electronic music! Check back for updates on the lineup

 

The last Sonic Bloom lineup had Gramatik, Opiuo, Emancipator Ensemble, The New Observatory, Spoonbill, Culprate, Knower, Ayla Nereo, Detox Unit, Bil Bless, Louis Cole and more!

 

The confirmed 2020 Sonic Bloom dates are June 18 - 21. These are the official and confirmed dates. You can check out yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations and Sonic Bloom Academy offers classes on using Ableton Live. It's held during the Summer Solstice at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country, Colorado.

 

The Sonic Bloom 2020 lineup and Sonic Bloom 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Sonic Bloom tickets are on sale as Super Duper Early Bird tickets!

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Sonic Bloom 2020 Media

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Sonic Bloom? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

Sonic Bloom 2020 will be like this

 

 

 

Get your friends together for Sonic Bloom 2020 GET STARTED >

 

 

Sonic Bloom 2020

 

2020 Sonic Bloom tickets are already on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Sonic Bloom 2020

 

Sonic Bloom 2020 is a place for you to get your freak on

 

 

Sonic Bloom 2020

 

Check back for updates on the Sonic Bloom 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

The 2020 Sonic Bloom will have yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations

 

 

 

Sonic Bloom Lineup 2020

 

Sonic Bloom lineup 2020

 

 

The Sonic Bloom lineup for 2020! The First, Lettuce, Ott, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Dirtwire, Shlump and more top the list of acts performing.

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     