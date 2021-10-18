     
 
Sonic Bloom 2021
Start Date: June 17
End Date: June 20
Hummingbird Ranch, Colorado
USA
 
 
 

Sonic Bloom 2021 is an electronic music festival located at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado. Check out a lineup of psychedelic trance, acid house, downbeat, drum and bass, dubstep and hip hop-infused electronic music!

 

The official Sonic Bloom 2021 dates are June 17 - 20. This has been confirmed on the Sonic Bloom website.

 

Sonic Bloom 2021 tickets are already on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP as weekend passes. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Sonic Bloom tickets.

 

At Sonic Bloom you can check out yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations and Sonic Bloom Academy offers classes on using Ableton Live. It's held during the Summer Solstice at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country, Colorado.

 

The previous Sonic Bloom lineup would have had Tipper, CharlesTheFirs, Lettuce, Ott, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Dirtwire, Shlump and more if the festival had happened.

 

The Sonic Bloom 2021 lineup and Sonic Bloom 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Sonic Bloom lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 
 
