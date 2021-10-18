Sonic Bloom 2021 is an electronic music festival located at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado. Check out a lineup of psychedelic trance, acid house, downbeat, drum and bass, dubstep and hip hop-infused electronic music!
At Sonic Bloom you can check out yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations and Sonic Bloom Academy offers classes on using Ableton Live. It's held during the Summer Solstice at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country, Colorado.
The previous Sonic Bloom lineup would have had Tipper, CharlesTheFirs, Lettuce, Ott, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Dirtwire, Shlump and more if the festival had happened.