Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 features great electronic music across five stages at Addams/Medill Park. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more!

It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world.

The confirmed Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are June 7 - 9, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates. There's a new location this year though, it will now be located at Douglas Park.

Spring Awakening 2019 Tickets Spring Awakening Music Festival tickets for 2019 are not on sale. They'll go on sale on Nov. 13.