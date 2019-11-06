     
 
Start Date: June 7
End Date: June 9
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 features great electronic music across five stages at Addams/Medill Park. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more!

 

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world.

 

The confirmed Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are June 7 - 9, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates. There's a new location this year though, it will now be located at Douglas Park.

 

The Spring Awakening 2019 lineup and Spring Awakening 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 Media

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 dates are confirmed! June 7 - 9 at Douglas Park.

 

Spring Awakening Festival tickets for 2019 have been announced SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Your best weekend of the year can be at Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival will happen at Douglas Park this year.

 

Spring Awakening Festival 2019 will have great electronic music across multiple stages with a lineup of house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more

 

Spring Awakening can be your best weekend festival of the year

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 will include a lineup with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more SEE LINEUP >

 

The Spring Awakening dates for 2019 are June 7 - 9

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival tickets for 2019 are not on sale. They'll go on sale on Nov. 13.

 

 

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2019 Lineup

Spring Awakening Music Festival

The Spring Awakening Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet. The lineup includes house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more! Check back for updates!

 

