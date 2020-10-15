Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 features great electronic music across multiple stages. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more! It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world. Check back for updates on when the lineup and when tickets will go on sale!

The last Spring Awakening lineup included DJ Snake, GRiZ, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Zedd, Space Jesus, Zomboy, Spag Heddy, Dillon Francis and more!

The expected 2020 Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are June 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates! Last time the festival moved to a newlocation at Poplar Creek, so we'll have to see if that remains the new home for the festival.

The 2020 Spring Awakening has been confirmed on both Twitter and Fecebook, so we do know that the event will happen. Dates will come later.

The Spring Awakening 2020 lineup and Spring Awakening 2020 tickets are below!

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Spring Awakening? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check back for updates on Spring Awakening 2020 This is Spring Awakening Music Festival venue map from last time, it might reveal something similar to how the next one will be laid out Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 will have great electronic music across multiple stages House music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more will be part of Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 Check back for updates on when Spring Awakening Music Festival tickets will go on sale SEE TICKETS >

This is what Spring Awakening 2020 will be like

Spring Awakening Music Festival SCHEDULE 2020



The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.