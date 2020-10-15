Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 features great electronic music across multiple stages. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more! It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world. Check back for updates on when the lineup and when tickets will go on sale!
The last Spring Awakening lineup included DJ Snake, GRiZ, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Zedd, Space Jesus, Zomboy, Spag Heddy, Dillon Francis and more!
The expected 2020 Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are June 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates! Last time the festival moved to a newlocation at Poplar Creek, so we'll have to see if that remains the new home for the festival.
The 2020 Spring Awakening has been confirmed on both Twitter and Fecebook, so we do know that the event will happen. Dates will come later.