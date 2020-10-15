     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: June 5
End Date: June 7
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 features great electronic music across multiple stages. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more! It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world. Check back for updates on when the lineup and when tickets will go on sale!

 

The last Spring Awakening lineup included DJ Snake, GRiZ, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Zedd, Space Jesus, Zomboy, Spag Heddy, Dillon Francis and more!

 

The expected 2020 Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are June 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates! Last time the festival moved to a newlocation at Poplar Creek, so we'll have to see if that remains the new home for the festival.

 

The 2020 Spring Awakening has been confirmed on both Twitter and Fecebook, so we do know that the event will happen. Dates will come later.

 

The Spring Awakening 2020 lineup and Spring Awakening 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 Media

Spring Awakening 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Spring Awakening? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Spring Awakening 2020

 

Check back for updates on Spring Awakening 2020

 

 

Spring Awakening 2020

 

This is Spring Awakening Music Festival venue map from last time, it might reveal something similar to how the next one will be laid out

 

 

Spring Awakening 2020

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 will have great electronic music across multiple stages

 

 

Spring Awakening 2020

 

House music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more will be part of Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020

 

 

Spring Awakening 2020

 

Check back for updates on when Spring Awakening Music Festival tickets will go on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

This is what Spring Awakening 2020 will be like

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival SCHEDULE 2020

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spring Awakening Music Festival Lineup 2020

Spring Awakening 2020

 

The Spring Awakening Music Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     