The Spring Awakening 2021 lineup is out! The phase two lineup includes Liquid Stranger, Wax Motif, Drezo, Gioli & Assia, Lucii, Offaiah and more join the previously announced names. Hit the Spring Awakening lineup section below for updates.

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2021 features great electronic music across multiple stages. Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more! It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world.

Spring Awakening 2021 tickets are on sale. You can get a ticket for just $20 down! Hit the Spring Awakening tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

The new festival name for 2021 is Spring Awakening Excursions, Cancun Awakening. It's hard to tell if this will be the only SA festival in 2021, or if there will be Spring Awakening Excursions and THEN the regular Spring Awakening festival.

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2021 dates are usually around June 11 - 13, but this year, the festival has taken a smart turn in the pandemic era and decided to go to Mexico! The new Spring Awakening Music Festival dates are Apr. 28 - May 2 in Cancun.

I'm assuming that this will be it for 2021, but I can't verify that. If anybody knows, post what you know in the comments.

Here's the itinerary for Spring Awakening Excursions: day one is check-in and the opening party. Day two is a pool party and "The Equinox," day three is a pool party "The Awakening Closing Party." Day five is check out day.

The previous Spring Awakening lineup included DJ Snake, GRiZ, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Zedd, Space Jesus, Zomboy, Spag Heddy, Dillon Francis and more.

