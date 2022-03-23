Spring Awakening Music Festival 2022 is BACK BABY! Not only is it back, but it's back in Chicago and happening at the United Center. It features great electronic music across multiple stages.

Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more. It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world.

Spring Awakening 2022 tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM CST. Hit the Spring Awakening tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

The Spring Awakening 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Spring Awakening lineup section below for updates.

The Spring Awakening Music Festival 2022 dates are July 8 - 10. This has been confirmed on the Spring Awakening Festival website.

The previous Spring Awakening lineup included Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Dillon Francis, Kayzo, Galantis, Don Diablo, Showtek and Zomboy

The Spring Awakening 2022 lineup and Spring Awakening 2022 tickets are below!

Spring Awakening Music Festival 2022 Media

The Spring Awakening schedule will be posted here when it's announced