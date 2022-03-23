Spring Awakening Music Festival 2022 is BACK BABY! Not only is it back, but it's back in Chicago and happening at the United Center. It features great electronic music across multiple stages.
Check out a lineup stacked with house music, trap, dubstep, trance, future bass and more. It started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world.
Spring Awakening Music Festival tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM CST. You must register before buying tickets, the tickets below to register. Then come back Friday for more information and access to passes.
Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices: