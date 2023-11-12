     
 
Sunset Music Festival 2023
Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 28
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 
 

Sunset Music Festival 2023 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more.

 

Sunset Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Sunset Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Sunset Music Festival 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Sunset Music Festival 2023 dates are May 26 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend. It usually happens in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

 

Illenium, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Gryffyn, Liquid Stranger, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Tchami, Oliver Heldens, Borgore, Adventure Club, Gorgon City and Chris Lorenzo were all at the top of the previous lineup.

 

Other past Sunset Music Festival lineups have included Rezz, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Zomboy and more.

 

The Sunset Music Festival 2023 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The previous Sunset Music Festival lineup had Illenium, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Gryffyn, Liquid Stranger, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Tchami, Oliver Heldens, Borgore, Adventure Club, Gorgon City, Chris Lorenzo and more.

 

 

Other previous Sunset Music Festival lineups included Rezz, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Zomboy and more. Green Velvet, Inzo, Jack Beats, Midnight Tyrannosaurus and Riot Ten.

