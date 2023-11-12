Sunset Music Festival 2023 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more.

Sunset Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Sunset Music Festival tickets button below for ticket prices and access to passes:

The Sunset Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Sunset Music Festival 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Sunset Music Festival 2023 dates are May 26 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend. It usually happens in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Illenium, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Gryffyn, Liquid Stranger, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Tchami, Oliver Heldens, Borgore, Adventure Club, Gorgon City and Chris Lorenzo were all at the top of the previous lineup.

Other past Sunset Music Festival lineups have included Rezz, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Zomboy and more.

This is the Sunset Music Festival venue map from the last outing, it might shows us how the 2023 event could be layed out Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend Sunset Music Festival 2023 could be your best festival weekend of the year

The Sunset Music Festival schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.