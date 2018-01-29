     
 
TRNSMT 2018
Start Date: June 29 - July 1
End Date: July 6 - 8
Glasgow, UK
Europe
 
 
 

TRNSMT 2018 is set to go down in City Centre in Glasgow! The festival has confirmed its second year as a sort of replacement for the now defunct T In The Park. Even better yet, TRNSMT will be a two-weekend event this time!

 

The festival features mostly indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, indie pop and more! Announced acts for the lineup so far includes Stereophonics, CHVRCHES, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, The Script, James Bay and Jessie J. The TRNSMT lineup and TRNSMT tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

TRNSMT 2018 Photos

