TRNSMT 2018 is set to go down in City Centre in Glasgow! The festival has confirmed its second year as a sort of replacement for the now defunct T In The Park. Even better yet, TRNSMT will be a two-weekend event this time!

The festival features mostly indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, indie pop and more! Announced acts for the lineup so far includes Stereophonics, CHVRCHES, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, The Script, James Bay and Jessie J. The TRNSMT lineup and TRNSMT tickets are below!

The TRNSMT lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >