     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   SHOP   2019   2020    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Tomorrowland 2019
First Weekend: July 19 - 21
Second Weekend: July 26 - 28
Boom, Belgium
USA
 
 
 

There are new updates to the Tomorrowland lineup! Die Antwoord, La Fluer, Roni Size, Seven Lions and Tiësto top the new list of names! Also announced are Andhim, Bassjackers, Laidback Luke and more! Catch the lineup video below for a complete list of the latest announcements and there's more to come this week. Check back for updates! Tomorrowland tickets are on sale!

 

The first names of the Tomorrowland lineup include Armin Van Buuren, Charlotte De Witte, Carl Cox, The Chainsmokers, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Armand van Helden, Flux Pavilion, Martin Garrix & more!

 

It's a huge music festival in Boom, Belgium; it's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. Eric Prydz will bring the latest version of HOLOSPHERE to Tomorrowland , with the latest in hologram technology!

 

Tomorrowland 2019 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more.

 

Tomorrowland is known for exquisite stage production and a high-end experience in all aspects of the festival. The theme for 2019 is The Book of Wisdom The Return. The Tomorrowland dates are July 19 - 21 AND July 26 - 28.

 

The Tomorrowland 2019 lineup and Tomorrowland 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Tomorrowland 2019 Media

 

The Wednesday lineup announcements! Check back for more throughout the week! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

The Tuesday lineup announcements! Check back for more throughout the week! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Eric Prydz EPIC Holosphere is doing a world premiere at Tomorrowland!

 

 

 

Tomorrowland 2019 is a chance for you to get your festfam together GET STARTED >

 

 

 

You can fly your county's flag at Tomorrowland 2019

 

 

 

The Tomorrowland 2019 lineup has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more

 

 

 

Tomorrowland tickets have sold out, but are still available on StubHub. Hit the link below to check out options.

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

Tomorrowland Lineup 2019


The Tomorrowland lineup for 2019 so far! Check back for updates!

 

 

Tomorrowland Lineup

Âme

A$AP Rocky
A-Trak
Above & Beyond
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Amelie Lens
Andhim
Andrew Rayel
Armand van Helden
Armin Van Buuren
Astrix
Basjackers
Bedouin
Ben Nicky
Black Coffee
Bob Sinclair
Boris Brejcha
Brennan Heart
Camelphat
Carl Cox
Charlotte De Witte
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Claptone
Cosmic Gate
Da Tweekaz
Dave Clarke
David Guetta
Dax J
Die Antwoord
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DJ Diesel
DJ Snake
Don Diablo
Dynoro
Eric Prydz
Fedde Le Grand
Ferry Corsten
Fisher
Fjaak Live
Flux Pavilion
Helena Hauff
Ida Engberg
Infected Mushroom
J Balvin
Jauz
John O'Callaghan & Bryan Kearney Present Key4050
Joris Voorn
Kungs
Kölsch
La Fluer
Laidback Luke
Loco Dice
Lost Frequencies
Loud Luxury
Maceo Plex
Mark With AK
Markus Schulz
Marlo
Martin Garrix
Martin Solveig Live
Mike Williams
Modestep
Nervo
Netsky
NGHTMRE & Slander Present Gud Vibrations
Nina Kraviz
Nore En Pure
Nwyr
Ofenbach
Oliver Heldens
Oscar and the Wolf
Pan-Pot
Paul Van Dyk
Purple Disco Machine
Quintino
Radical Redemption
Richie Hawtin
Robin Schulz
Roger Sanchez
Roni Size
Rødhåd
Salvatore Ganacci
Seven Lions
SJRM
Sofi Tukker
Solardo
Solomun
Stephan Bodzini Live
Steve Aoki
Sven Väth
Tale of Us
Tchami & Malaa
The Chainsmokers
Tiga
Timmy Trumpet
Tiësto
Vini Vici
Virgil Abloh
W&W
Yellow Claw
Young Thug
Yves Deruyter
Yves V
Zatox
Zeds Dead

 

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     