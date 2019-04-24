There are new updates to the Tomorrowland lineup! Die Antwoord, La Fluer, Roni Size, Seven Lions and Tiësto top the new list of names! Also announced are Andhim, Bassjackers, Laidback Luke and more! Catch the lineup video below for a complete list of the latest announcements and there's more to come this week. Check back for updates! Tomorrowland tickets are on sale!
The first names of the Tomorrowland lineup include Armin Van Buuren, Charlotte De Witte, Carl Cox, The Chainsmokers, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Armand van Helden, Flux Pavilion, Martin Garrix & more!
It's a huge music festival in Boom, Belgium; it's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. Eric Prydz will bring the latest version of HOLOSPHERE to Tomorrowland , with the latest in hologram technology!
Tomorrowland 2019 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more.
Tomorrowland is known for exquisite stage production and a high-end experience in all aspects of the festival. The theme for 2019 is The Book of Wisdom The Return. The Tomorrowland dates are July 19 - 21 AND July 26 - 28.
The Tomorrowland lineup for 2019 so far! Check back for updates!
Tomorrowland Lineup
Âme
A$AP Rocky
A-Trak
Above & Beyond
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Amelie Lens
Andhim
Andrew Rayel
Armand van Helden
Armin Van Buuren
Astrix
Basjackers
Bedouin
Ben Nicky
Black Coffee
Bob Sinclair
Boris Brejcha
Brennan Heart
Camelphat
Carl Cox
Charlotte De Witte
Charly Lownoise & Mental Theo
Claptone
Cosmic Gate
Da Tweekaz
Dave Clarke
David Guetta
Dax J
Die Antwoord
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DJ Diesel
DJ Snake
Don Diablo
Dynoro
Eric Prydz
Fedde Le Grand
Ferry Corsten
Fisher
Fjaak Live
Flux Pavilion
Helena Hauff
Ida Engberg
Infected Mushroom
J Balvin
Jauz
John O'Callaghan & Bryan Kearney Present Key4050
Joris Voorn
Kungs
Kölsch
La Fluer
Laidback Luke
Loco Dice
Lost Frequencies
Loud Luxury
Maceo Plex
Mark With AK
Markus Schulz
Marlo
Martin Garrix
Martin Solveig Live
Mike Williams
Modestep
Nervo
Netsky
NGHTMRE & Slander Present Gud Vibrations
Nina Kraviz
Nore En Pure
Nwyr
Ofenbach
Oliver Heldens
Oscar and the Wolf
Pan-Pot
Paul Van Dyk
Purple Disco Machine
Quintino
Radical Redemption
Richie Hawtin
Robin Schulz
Roger Sanchez
Roni Size
Rødhåd
Salvatore Ganacci
Seven Lions
SJRM
Sofi Tukker
Solardo
Solomun
Stephan Bodzini Live
Steve Aoki
Sven Väth
Tale of Us
Tchami & Malaa
The Chainsmokers
Tiga
Timmy Trumpet
Tiësto
Vini Vici
Virgil Abloh
W&W
Yellow Claw
Young Thug
Yves Deruyter
Yves V
Zatox
Zeds Dead