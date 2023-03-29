Tomorrowland Brazil 2023 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. Tomorrowland is also one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, hands down. It's also one of the most popular and sought after tickets.
The Tomorrowland Brazil lineup is OUT! Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Nervo, Steve Angelo, Yves V, B Jones, Afrojack and more.
Tomorrowland is an immense music festival in Boom, Belgium, regarded as one of the world's premier electronic music festivals. Tomorrowland Brazil another edition of that festival as it goes global. In all facets of the festival, it's known for exquisite stage performance and a high-end experience.
There's also the iconic livestream of Tomorrowland, which offers more performance footage than any other festival in the world. In addition, in the form of archived video on their YouTube channel, the Tomorrowland live stream is also provided afterwards!
The last Tomorrowland lineup from Belgium had Adam Beyer, Charlotte DeWitte, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Armin van Buuren, Cristoph, Diplo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Ida Engberg, Pan-Pot, Kölsch, Lilly Palmer and more. This can serve as a guide for the type of acts that will be booked for Tomorrowland Brazil.
There's usually a Tomorrowland Brazil live stream that runs during the festival. Hit the Spacelab Tomorrowland Live Stream page to watch any of the Tomrrowland livestream events & catch archived live sets afterwards.