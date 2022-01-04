     
 
Tomorrowland 2022
First Weekend: July 22 - 24
Second Weekend: July 29 - 31
Boom, Belgium
Europe
Tomorrowland 2022 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. Tomorrowland is also one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, hands down. It's also one of the most popular.

 

Tomorrowland 2022 tickets haven't gone on sale yet. Tomorrowland ticket pre-Registration for Belgium 2022 begins on February 2nd. Hit the Tomorrowland tickets section farther below for details.

 

The official Tomorrowland 2022 dates are the weekends of July 22 - 24 and July 29 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Tomorrowland website.

 

Tomorrowland is an immense music festival in Boom, Belgium, regarded as one of the world's premier electronic music festivals. In all facets of the festival, it's known for exquisite stage performance and a high-end experience. You can even create your own Tomorrowland account at their website to manage your details.

 

There's also the iconic livestream of Tomorrowland, which offers more performance footage than any other festival in the world. In addition, in the form of archived video on their YouTube channel, the Tomorrowland live stream is also provided afterwards!

 

Which brings us to the announcement of the creation of “Tomorrowland Around the World,” a video documentary of the virtual version of Tomorrowland. You can watch it farther below.

 

It's Tomorrowland Belgium: Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever. Learn more about the Tomorrowland Experience including Dreamville, Global Journey and practical information to help you prepare for your adventure.

 

The last Tomorrowland lineup would have had Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Afrojack and Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Camelphat, Amelie Lens, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Charlotte de Witte and more if the festival had happened. Hit the Tomorrowland lineup section farther below to see the complete list of who would have performed.

 

Also check out Tomorrowland Winter for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in winter.

 

The Tomorrowland 2022 lineup and Tomorrowland 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Tomorrowland tickets are not on sale. Tomorrowland ticket pre-Registration for Belgium 2022 begins on February 2nd at 15:00 CET. If you already have a 2022 Tomorrowland ticket, you don’t need to Pre-Register.

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets prices and access to tickets:

 

Tomorrowland Lineup


The Tomorrowland lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Tomorrowland lineup would have had Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Afrojack and Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Camelphat, Amelie Lens, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Charlotte de Witte and more if the festival had happened.

 

 

