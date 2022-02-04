Tomorrowland Winter 2022 has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. It's a huge music festival that's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. You can even create your own Tomorrowland Winter account at their website to manage your details.
If packages follow inline with last year, they should include lodging in a hotel, chalet or apartment, and a lift & ski pass. And if you’re not able to make it to the festival ... no prob. There was a live stream last time, hopefully that will continue moving forward.
The last Tomorrowland Winter lineup would have had Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Paul Kalkbrenner, Nervo and more.
There's also fun things that happen while at the festival like the "REPRESENT YOUR COUNTRY AND DRESS UP" from a previous outing (possibly a new theme for 2022 ... we'll have to wait and see), skiing and snowboarding, and of course great music experiences.
Also check out Tomorrowland for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in summer.