     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: March 20
End Date: March 24
Boise, Idaho
USA
 
 
 

Treefort Music Fest 2019 is an indie music festival held at various locations in Boise. Check out a lineup of great indie music that ranges all over the spectrum: indie rock, punk, indie pop, alternative hip hop, and electronic music! It features local acts alongside national bands for an incredible weekend!

 

Tickets will go on sale on Sept 7!

 

The confirmed Treefort Music Fest dates are March 20 - 24, 2019. These are the official dates.

 

The Treefort Music Fest 2019 lineup and Treefort Music Fest 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019 Media

Treefort Music Fest 2019

Treefort Music Fest 2019 tickets go on sale Sept. 7! SEE TICKETS >

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019

Treefort Music Fest 2019 will feature local acts alongside national bands for an incredible weekend

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019

Get ready for Treefort Music Fest 2019 with a hot new look SHOP NOW >

 

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019

The official Treefort Music Fest dates are March 20 - 24, 2019

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019

Who do you want to see in the Treefort Music Fest lineup? TELL US >

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Treefort Music Fest lineup includes indie rock, punk, indie pop, alternative hip hop, and electronic music

 

 

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Treefort Music Fest updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treefort Music Fest 2019 Lineup

Treefort Music Fest 2019 Lineup

The Treefort Music Fest lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates, the first announcement is coming soon!

 

Who do you want to see in the Treefort Music Fest lineup?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
 

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     